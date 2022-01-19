Mild with a few showers today, ahead of a cold front’s rain to some snow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a mild day with a few light showers today, ahead of a cold front. This system drives in rain tonight, but the change to snow impacts parts of our area more than others.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with more clouds, and temperatures gradually warming. The Valley is around 30 degrees this morning, meanwhile the western part of our area is closer to 40 and the eastern third in the upper 20s. Spotty rain to wintry mix showers are developing, the precipitation type is impacted by the warmer west and cooler east setup this morning.

It’s a mostly cloudy Wednesday, but the warmer air is flowing in ahead of that cold front. That puts today around 50 degrees. We do have a few light rain showers developing at times.

The leading edge of the organized rain reaches Southeastern Kentucky this evening, and then slides south. We’ll collect about a half an inch of rain on average across our area, with some heavier rainfall on the North Plateau ahead of the change to snow. The change to snow is more organized at the Tennessee, Kentucky line, with a few snow showers for the rest of our area. We’ll drop to around 31 degrees closer to 10 AM Thursday, which is a few hours later than when we normally hit the low. It’s also a cold wind, with Northwesterly flow 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph at times.

Rain to Snow at TN, KY line and a few snow showers. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll have scattered, light snow showers leftover early Thursday and become spotty. This means it is not widespread, but we will all feel the cold air Thursday. Thursday’s high is only around 34 degrees, with a cold breeze gusting up to 15 mph at times.

Friday starts out in the low 20s, and only warms to around 30 degrees, since we have lingering clouds. This helps to create spotty flurries to mountain snow showers.

Temperatures rebound to upper 30s this weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds.

We’ll make it back to the low 40s by next week, with a few rain to snow showers Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

We’re monitoring another potential for snowfall just beyond the 8-day forecast.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

