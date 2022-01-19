Oak Ridge teenager behind mystery scarves has history of selfless acts

OAK RIDGE Tenn. (WVLT) - Scarves tied around poles available to those who need them in Oak Ridge have sparked mystery across the community. The scarves have been seen around poles. Tucked inside are notes signed ‘C.T. and Nana.’

Hailey Hudson saw a scarf while dropping her son off at school, thinking someone had misplaced it. Inside the scarf, however, was a note.

“If you need this scarf, please take it and be warm and safe,” the note read. Hudson told WVLT News’ Brittany Tarwater that she had seen four scarves across town and thought there might be more.

WVLT News tracked down the teenager behind the random act of kindness that sparked mystery among the community. Aunika Sharrock is an 18-year-old Oak Ridge senior who enjoys helping others.

“I basically just do it to get a smile,” Sharrock said. “Just to give them hope that there’s good in the world.”

Sharrock told WVLT News that her grandmother, known as ‘Nana,’ gave her scrap fabrics which sparked the idea of handmaking scarves. She said it takes about two hours to make ten scarves. She has placed 15 on poles randomly. Sharrock said she has enough for 50 and plans to keep up the acts of kindness.

Although she may be young, this isn’t the first time Sharrock has efforted selfless acts. Last year, she made over 50 goody bags and handed them out to truck drivers, who she said needed more recognition.

“They’re really important people who don’t get as much recognition as they should,” Sharrock said.

Another time, she handed out $5 gift cards to strangers on the street.

“I just went around Oak Ridge and gave them to people who I thought deserved them or needed them or liked them,’ the senior explained. “There were about 50 of those as well.”

Sharrock told WVLT News that her heart for helping others and her work was far from over.

“I just like it, it just makes me feel good to make others feel good and maybe they’ll pass it along to others,” Sharrock said. “I’m definitely not stopping with the volunteering and community service stuff. Not sure yet, it’; it’ll when I get the chance.”

Have you seen these? | Oak Ridge mystery scarves inspiring kindness (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.