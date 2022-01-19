Advertisement

Prosecutors could seek death penalty in Young Dolph murder case

Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson arrested in Young Dolph's murder
Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson arrested in Young Dolph's murder(Action News 5/SCSO/TBI)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The men accused of killing Young Dolph at a Memphis bakery went before a judge Wednesday morning for the first time on the murder charge.

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith were set to appear in court Tuesday but the arraignment was rescheduled due to unknown reasons.

Both suspects were without attorneys Wednesday requesting the judge give them another week to hire someone.

Smith,32, and Johnson, 23, face several charges including:

  • First-degree murder
  • Attempted first-degree murder (for shooting at Young Dolph’s brother who was with the rapper when he was killed)
  • Being a felon in possession of a firearm
  • Employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony
  • Theft over $10,000

The judge says, if convicted, the murder charge alone would allow the state of Tennessee to file a notice to seek the death penalty or face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Johnson faces several charges from previous offenses including ones for violating terms of a prior aggravated rape conviction in 2015.

RELATED | Affidavits: Suspect in rapper Young Dolph’s murder has history of violence and crime

Smith was previously convicted of attempted aggravated robbery in 2011.

Prosecutor Paul Hagerman with the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says both of the suspects are still being held without bond.

When asked if there would be any additional arrests in the case, he said the investigation is ongoing.

Officials have not released details on a motive at this time.

The next hearing is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 28.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Knoxville train tracks
Woman struck by train in downtown Knoxville
The mother of Alijah Kensinger, the Tellico Plains boy at the center of last week’s AMBER...
Mother of Tellico Plains boy at center of last week’s AMBER Alert thanks rescuers
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Improvements coming to Knoxville’s KAT buses
Two suspects are wanted for a burglary that occurred Wednesday morning.
Knoxville police looking to identify burglary suspects
The truck is a 1999-2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 extended cab with the rear bumper missing...
Knoxville police searching for vehicle involved in catalytic converter theft
Search underway for 3 teens who escaped Tenn. detention facility
Police: 3 teens who escaped detention facility recaptured
New year, new zoo babies in Memphis
New year, new zoo babies in Memphis