Tennessee Tabbed No. 19 in D1Baseball.com Preseason Rankings

The Vols have also checked in at No. 21 in the Perfect Game Preseason Top 25
KNOXVILLE, TN - June 05, 2021 - Pitcher Blade Tidwell #29 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 NCAA Baseball tournament regional game between the Liberty Flames and the Tennessee Volunteers at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball will start the 2022 season ranked 19th in the D1Baseball.com Preseason Top 25.

This is the second preseason top 25 ranking for the Vols, who checked in at No. 21 in the Perfect Game Preseason Top 25. Preseason polls from USA Today, Baseball America and the NCBWA have yet to be released.

The Southeastern Conference led all leagues with eight teams ranked in the preseason top 25, including six in the top 10. The full D1Baseball.com Preseason Poll can be seen HERE.

Tennessee returns 24 letterwinners from last season’s Omaha team, including “Super Seniors” in Evan RussellLuc Lipcius and Redmond Walsh. The Big Orange also added a handful of marquee transfers and welcomed the nation’s No. 5 ranked signing class according to Baseball America and Perfect Game. Russell, sophomore pitcher Blade Tidwell and junior outfielder Jordan Beck have already garnered preseason All-America honors for this coming year.

UT begins its 2022 campaign at home on the weekend of Feb. 18-20 against Georgia Southern. The Vols’ home slate features 37 home games, including SEC series against South Carolina (March 18-20), Missouri (April 8-10), Alabama (April 15-17), Auburn (April 29-May 1) and Georgia (May 13-15). UT’s full 2022 schedule can be seen HERE.

For season ticket information, visit AllVols.com or call the Tennessee Athletics ticket office at (865) 656-1200 or 1 (800) 332-VOLS. Information on single-game tickets will be released in the near future.

