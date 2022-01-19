Advertisement

Vols outslug Vandy in Nashville, 68-60

Tennessee (12-5, 3-3) picks up first SEC road win of the season
Basketball
Basketball
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Uros Plavsic’s short jumper with 55 seconds left broke a tie at 60, and 24th-ranked Tennessee held off in-state rival Vanderbilt 68-60 for the Vols’ ninth straight win in this series.

None of the Vols on the current roster have lost at Memorial Gym. Tennessee (12-5, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) wound up winning its 11th in 12 games with its sixth straight inside the SEC’s oldest basketball gym.

Santiago Vescovi led Tennessee with 14 points. Plavsic and Kennedy Chandler each added 13. Zakai Seigler had 11.

Vanderbilt has yet to win a SEC game at home despite being 2-0 on the road in league play. Coach Jerry Stackhouse now is 0-5 against Tennessee.

