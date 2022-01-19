Will 5G impact McGhee Tyson Airport?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Using quicker wireless technology while making sure planes are safe is a delicate balancing act. The issue is 5G frequencies can be close to those used by altimeters, an instrument that measures how high planes are in the sky.

A spokesperson for McGhee Tyson said based on their low visibility procedures, altimeters and the type of airplanes, they are not a part of discussions with 5G. You shouldn’t be worried about flying out of Knoxville’s airport, they said.

For airports like Nashville, one thing being done is creating buffer zones between the 5G towers and the airport.

“Solutions are there it’s just making sure we customize the technology to the specificities to these particular airports,” said Ozlem Kilic, the Associate Dean of Tickle College of Engineering at the University of Tennessee.

The FAA states 5G towers are far enough away there is a natural buffer at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta and other airports like McGhee Tyson.

“At this point nobody will be affected because they will have those buffer zones. they are going ahead with 90% of their plans already. And they are just not turning on the towers nearby those airports,” said Aly Fathy, a distinguished professor of electrical engineering and computer science at UT.

McGhee Tyson staff said they will keep a close eye on things, as the new technology rolls out. But said we should not see any “significant impacts” around here.

