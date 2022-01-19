Advertisement

Young-Williams reacts after $30K donated in honor of Betty White

A challenge in honor of Golden Girl Betty White has Young-Williams Animal Center thanking the community for being a friend.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A challenge in honor of Golden Girl Betty White has Young-Williams Animal Center thanking the community for being a friend.

Thanks to the #BettyWhiteChallenge, Young-Williams officials said they were able to receive $30,000.

The challenge called on people to donate $5 or $10 to their local rescue or animal shelter.

Grace Bennett with the animal center says funds from the challenge are huge for the center, during a time where fundraising efforts for them are slow.

“On average it costs about $350 for each animal that arrives. The money that we raised in honor of Betty White is gonna help us find them new homes, reunite them with their owners, and get them the vet medical care they need,” shared Bennett.

Bennett says Young-Williams is expecting to see nearly 10,000 animals come through their doors this year.

Although the challenge is over, serving as non-profit Young-Williams accepts monetary and food donations all year long. You can make the donations in person or online.

