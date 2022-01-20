East Tennessee organizations provide food resources for families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few places in Knoxville are helping to make a difference in the community and they do it every week.

Western Heights Baptist Center has a food pantry where guests are able to receive free non-perishable items.

Another pantry is over at Central United Methodist Church. The church has a drive-thru food pantry in place, giving away non-perishable items according to family size. Identification is needed in order to receive food at this location.

Wesley House Community Center hosted a walk-through pantry where families could browse for what they may need. In addition to the pantry, Wesley House Community wass open to take care of kids while schools are closed.

The Executive Director of the Center Kara Finger said they accept children in grades K-8 five days a week.

“When schools are closed, we are open and available to anyone in the Knoxville community. It’s $10 a day or $40 for the week. We do academic time in the morning, we provide breakfast, lunch and snack. We also have structured fun engaging activities,” said Finger.

No identification was required at the center to receive food from the center’s pantry.

Finger said there was a small registration form that needs to be completed in order for children to be enrolled in their childcare services.

WVLT News reached out to Knox, Sevier, Blount, Hamblen and Jefferson County Schools to see if they would be handing out to-go meals this week.

Blount County officials said they did not have a plan to provide to-go meals for kids Thursday or Friday.

Sevier County Schools officials said they will consider providing to-go meals like they’ve done in the past, if their schools continue to remain closed due to illnesses.

Knox County Schools officials said to-go meals were for virtual students on Mondays and Wednesdays, should they sign up for them. The meals were not for students attending school in-person. Josh Flory with KCS said they would not distribute those meals while school was closed.

Flory also said most of the perishable items they receive were not delivered to them this week, and that most of the items they receive are frozen, so there was little loss in the supply of food.

Flory continued by saying the only grocery deliveries the district received were on Thursday for next week’s meals.

Below are the times and locations for each pantry mentioned above:

-Western Heights Baptist Center (1230 W Scott Ave) Tuesdays and Thursdays 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

-Central United Methodist Church (201 3rd Ave) Thursdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. *Identification Needed*

-Wesley House Community Center (1719 Reynolds Street) Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

