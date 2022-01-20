Advertisement

Jan. 6 committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during an event about the Paycheck Protection Program used...
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during an event about the Paycheck Protection Program used to support small businesses during the coronavirus outbreak, in the East Room of the White House, April 28, 2020, in Washington, as Ivanka Trump listens.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is asking Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, to voluntarily cooperate with its probe.

The committee sent a letter Thursday requesting a meeting in early February asking to discuss her father’s actions, including a telephone call they say she witnessed as he tried to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject the 2020 election results, among other issues. Ivanka Trump was an adviser to her father in the White House.

“Testimony obtained by the Committee indicates that members of the White House staff requested your assistance on multiple occasions to intervene in an attempt to persuade President Trump to address the ongoing lawlessness and violence on Capitol Hill,” wrote the committee chairman, Bennie Thompson.

The committee issued subpoenas earlier this week to Rudy Giuliani and other members of Trump’s legal team who filed bogus legal challenges to the 2020 election that fueled the lie that race had been stolen from the former president.

