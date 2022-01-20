Knox County sports on pause as students leave the classroom temporarily

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Eighth grader William Szucs at Farragut Middle School is home for the week after Knox County Schools announced they’re pausing classes due to a staffing shortage stemming from a variety of illnesses.

While students are at home and not doing schoolwork, student athletes will have to do the same. KCS policy said that if school isn’t in session, any extracurricular activities including sports can’t be either. A policy that has caught some coaches eyes, as some have voiced concerns.

“It’s important for them to get that opportunity to play any chance they can”, said Tyler Howell, who coaches women’s basketball at Fulton High School.

Fulton High School was scheduled to play a game this week that will now not happen. The same can be said for the Halls men’s team, as coach Clint Sharp hopes to see a change in policy.

“It impacts players and games on a personal level and I do think we’re doing an injustice to our players where other counties are able to take advantage of something that we’re not”, said Sharp.

On Twitter, the Athletic Director of William Blount High School sounded off calling the policy “head scratching”. Some in the comments below agreed while at least one person questioned prioritizing sports over school.

For now, there have been no announcements of further cancellations of sports after the week, as both coaches have said they hope to be able to make up for any possible missed district games.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.