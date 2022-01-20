Knoxville gets first certified “Safe Bar” to protect against assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Barrelhouse is now certified as Knoxville’s first “Safe Bar,” an initiative aimed at stopping alcohol-related cases of sexual assault. Knox County Health Department officials made the announcement Thursday, saying the program will help raise awareness of sexual assault and train staff in bystander intervention.

“The staff received training with Safe Bar Trainers from our staff at the Knox County Health Department and those at the Sexual Assault Center of East TN,” the announcement said.

Barrelhouse staff were trained to recognize signs of potential assault and unwanted behaviors and how to safely intervene. The program is open to other bars, restaurants and breweries in Knoxville.

Those interested in getting involved can contact KCHD Violence Prevention Health Educator Amy Rowling at 865-215-5061 or amy.rowling@knoxcounty.org.

