Mail delays cause flock to Maryville postal hub

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In Maryville, residents told WVLT News that they haven’t received their mail for a week or longer. They said this is putting a strain on business owners and people who need their medications and checks.

People are now forced to wait in a long line to get ahold of their mail.

Tifni Boruff and her husband own Boruff Auto Body and Repairs.

“A ton of mail is back there in piles, that hasn’t been sorted in days. We have bills to pay, we have bills in the pile that haven’t made it to their destination,” said Boruff.

Officials with the United States Postal Service said their workforce has been impacted by the pandemic and winter storms have created longer delays. The Postal Service said in a statement they are aware of the issue and apologize for any inconvenience. They’re looking at ways to spread out their resources to resolve the issue.

“We depend on those payments coming in to keep going along. It could be devastating for us if this doesn’t get resolved quickly,” said Boruff.

Officials said they urge customers with concerns or questions about their mail delivery service to contact their local Postal Office, so they can look into and resolve their concerns promptly.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.