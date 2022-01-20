Man wounded following shooting in West Knoxville
Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle.
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday night at around 10:00 p.m., Knoxville Police Officers responded to a shooting with a victim. Officers said it happened in the 7100 block of West Arbor Trace Drive.
When they got there, officers found a man inside of a vehicle who had been shot. The victim was transported to UT Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.