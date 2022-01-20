Advertisement

Man wounded following shooting in West Knoxville

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle.
As of Aug. 21, there have been 263 mass shootings in the U.S., according to Gun Violence Archive.
As of Aug. 21, there have been 263 mass shootings in the U.S., according to Gun Violence Archive.(unsplash.com)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday night at around 10:00 p.m., Knoxville Police Officers responded to a shooting with a victim. Officers said it happened in the 7100 block of West Arbor Trace Drive.

When they got there, officers found a man inside of a vehicle who had been shot. The victim was transported to UT Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachery Johnson, 36, is charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated...
Uber driver allegedly assaulted for 90 minutes by passenger
Superintendent Bob Thomas
Knox County Schools to consider virtual learning amid staff shortage
Just hours after the workers crouched down in what rescuers call a life-saving fetal position,...
Will anyone be held responsible for Powell trench collapse? | Property owner speaks out
Knoxville man sentenced to 18 months for COVID-19 relief fund fraud
Rain to snow line overnight changing to some snow showers Thursday.
Mild with a few showers today, ahead of a cold front’s rain to some snow

Latest News

No classes for KCS due to staffing shortages
Knox County sports on pause as students leave the classroom temporarily
Cell tower
Will 5G impact McGhee Tyson Airport?
Your headlines from Jan. 19, 2022. Featuring: A Morgan County break-in, a new scam making the...
Catch Up Quick
Using quicker wireless technology while making sure planes are safe is a delicate balancing act.
Will 5G impact McGhee Tyson Airport?