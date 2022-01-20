Rain changing to snow showers to start Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain is changing to sleet and snow showers this morning, as a system moves through. While we don’t all get the same snowfall, we do all have to feel the cold air left behind extending a freeze through the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Snowfall potential through Thursday (WVLT)

Rain has been changing to snow in our, Northwest to Southeast, since last night. The best snowfall is still on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line, but some slushy roads are possible throughout the area. Puddles can freeze as temperatures drop to around 30 degrees, but that’s closer to the mid to late morning in the Valley. There is also a cold wind, with Northwesterly flow 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph at times.

We’re left cloudy and chilly for the rest of today. A small rebound in temperatures is possible, but that only puts us around 34 in the Valley this afternoon. The wind continues to make it feel even colder today, with a Northeasterly wind 10 to 15 mph and occasionally stronger gusts. The means it feels like the 20s at best most of today.

Tonight stays cloudy, with a few light snow showers developing still, and a low around 22 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday only warms to around 30 degrees, since we have lingering clouds. This helps to create spotty flurries to mountain snow showers.

Temperatures rebound to upper 30s this weekend, with more sunshine, but the frigid mornings continue and we’ll have more frost with the clearing. Sunday afternoon to evening becomes breezy at times, helping to boost warmer air flow into our area.

We’ll make it to the mid 40s to start next week, then a few rain to snow showers move in Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

