Recent Tennessee commit flips to Texas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Texas landed a big transfer portal commitment on Thursday in former Wyoming wide receiver Isaiah Neyor. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder from Fort Worth, Texas, chose the Longhorns in a Twitter announcement after initially committing to Tennessee earlier this month.

A two-star recruit in the 2019 class, the former Cowboy hauled in 44 passes for 878 yards and a Mountain West-leading 12 touchdowns in a breakout effort in 2021. He was ranked as the No. 33 overall player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

Neyor, who was also considering Ole Miss, committed to the Longhorns one day after visiting the program. He’ll join a receiving corps led by rising sophomore Xavier Worthy, who had 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

