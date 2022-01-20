Advertisement

Recent Tennessee commit flips to Texas

Isiah Neyor had 12 touchdowns in 2021 and was a sought-after transfer among Power Five schools
SAN JOSE, CA - OCTOBER 30: Wyoming Cowboys wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (5) runs the ball into...
SAN JOSE, CA - OCTOBER 30: Wyoming Cowboys wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (5) runs the ball into the end zone for a TD during the game between the Wyoming Cowboys and the San Jose Spartans on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California.(Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)(Icon Sportswire | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Texas landed a big transfer portal commitment on Thursday in former Wyoming wide receiver Isaiah Neyor. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder from Fort Worth, Texas, chose the Longhorns in a Twitter announcement after initially committing to Tennessee earlier this month.

A two-star recruit in the 2019 class, the former Cowboy hauled in 44 passes for 878 yards and a Mountain West-leading 12 touchdowns in a breakout effort in 2021. He was ranked as the No. 33 overall player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

Neyor, who was also considering Ole Miss, committed to the Longhorns one day after visiting the program. He’ll join a receiving corps led by rising sophomore Xavier Worthy, who had 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachery Johnson, 36, is charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated...
Uber driver allegedly assaulted for 90 minutes by passenger
Superintendent Bob Thomas
Knox County Schools to consider virtual learning amid staff shortage
Just hours after the workers crouched down in what rescuers call a life-saving fetal position,...
Will anyone be held responsible for Powell trench collapse? | Property owner speaks out
Knoxville man sentenced to 18 months for COVID-19 relief fund fraud
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer

Latest News

Responders managed to help a stranded hiker in the Great Smoky Mountains.
Tennessee National Guard assists in Great Smoky Mountains helicopter rescue
No classes for KCS due to staffing shortages
Knox County Schools to allow sports on cancelled class days
Tennessee Army National Guard assists park with winter rescue
Tennessee National Guard assists in Great Smoky Mountains helicopter rescue
AMR looking to hire EMTs and medics
Emergency responder shortages affecting East Tennessee