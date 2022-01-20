Advertisement

Shelter dog sad after being stood up by potential adopters

The Kentucky Humane Society shared this photo of Hendrix feeling sad after he was stood up by...
The Kentucky Humane Society shared this photo of Hendrix feeling sad after he was stood up by potential adopters.(Kentucky Humane Society)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A shelter dog in Kentucky was left waiting for his forever family after potential adopters never showed up to meet him.

Workers at the Kentucky Humane Society said Hendrix was feeling sad after being stood up.

“He got all excited and dressed up… and they never showed,” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post. “All of us at the Kentucky Humane Society love Hendrix so much and we just want him to have a great life with someone who will care about him as much as we do.”

Hendrix is a 4-year-old Staffordshire Terrier and Shar Pei mix and weighs 57 pounds. He is house-trained and would do best in a home where he is the only pet, but he may get along well with a calm dog. He loves to give kisses, nap, go for walks, and is highly trainable.

“He has the biggest heart out there and so much love to give,” the shelter said.

If you are interested in adopting Hendrix or learning more information, visit the Kentucky Humane Society’s website here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachery Johnson, 36, is charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated...
Uber driver allegedly assaulted for 90 minutes by passenger
Superintendent Bob Thomas
Knox County Schools to consider virtual learning amid staff shortage
Just hours after the workers crouched down in what rescuers call a life-saving fetal position,...
Will anyone be held responsible for Powell trench collapse? | Property owner speaks out
Knoxville man sentenced to 18 months for COVID-19 relief fund fraud
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer

Latest News

Responders managed to help a stranded hiker in the Great Smoky Mountains.
Tennessee National Guard assists in Great Smoky Mountains helicopter rescue
Cans of food at food pantry.
East Tennessee organizations provide food resources for families
While some states are seeing a decline in cases, others are seeing their hospitals stretched to...
Rise and fall of omicron in the US
In this image provided by The White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Russian President...
U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials alleged to help Russia
President Biden sparking confusion by suggesting an unpredictable response to any Russian...
Biden comments raise stakes in Ukraine