Tennessee Promise FAFSA Deadline extended to March 1

The deadline extension will apply to both new and continuing students.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Higher Education Commission officials extended the Tennessee Promise Scholarship FAFSA deadline and the priority FAFSA deadline to the Tennessee Student Assistance Award to March 1, 2022, according to an announcement from the THEC.

“We know that many Tennessee students rely on the assistance of high school faculty and college access professionals to complete the FAFSA,” Executive Director of THEC and TSAC Dr. Emily House said. “With recent school closures due to weather and illness, we are moving the Tennessee Promise FAFSA deadline to March 1 to ensure Tennessee students have the support they need to complete the FAFSA, access financial aid, and ultimately, enroll in postsecondary education.”

Tennessee students are falling behind on FAFSA completion, according to THEC officials, at just under 50%. In 2021, over 75% of Tennessee Promise applicants finished the FAFSA.

Those who need to fill out the FAFSA can do so here.

