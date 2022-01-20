Travelling Vietnam Veterans Memorial coming to Knoxville, volunteers needed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A three-quarter sized replica of Washington’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial is coming to Knoxville in April. The memorial will be making a stop in Knoxville as part of its 2022 national tour.

The Wall That Heals is a mobile education center and memorial that will be free and open to the public from April 21 - 24. Those interested can see the memorial at the Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home & Lynnhurst Cemetery.

Organizers are looking for volunteers to work the memorial while it is in Knoxville. Those interested in volunteering can contact representatives here.

The memorial will officially open at 10 a.m. on April 21. The opening ceremony will feature words from retired Captain Bill Robinson, the longest held enlisted Prisoner of War in U.S. military history.

