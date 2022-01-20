Advertisement

Travelling Vietnam Veterans Memorial coming to Knoxville, volunteers needed

A three-quarter sized replica of Washington’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial is coming to Knoxville.
Wall That Heals
Wall That Heals
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A three-quarter sized replica of Washington’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial is coming to Knoxville in April. The memorial will be making a stop in Knoxville as part of its 2022 national tour.

The Wall That Heals is a mobile education center and memorial that will be free and open to the public from April 21 - 24. Those interested can see the memorial at the Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home & Lynnhurst Cemetery.

Organizers are looking for volunteers to work the memorial while it is in Knoxville. Those interested in volunteering can contact representatives here.

The memorial will officially open at 10 a.m. on April 21. The opening ceremony will feature words from retired Captain Bill Robinson, the longest held enlisted Prisoner of War in U.S. military history.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachery Johnson, 36, is charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated...
Uber driver allegedly assaulted for 90 minutes by passenger
Superintendent Bob Thomas
Knox County Schools to consider virtual learning amid staff shortage
Just hours after the workers crouched down in what rescuers call a life-saving fetal position,...
Will anyone be held responsible for Powell trench collapse? | Property owner speaks out
Knoxville man sentenced to 18 months for COVID-19 relief fund fraud
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer

Latest News

Responders managed to help a stranded hiker in the Great Smoky Mountains.
Tennessee National Guard assists in Great Smoky Mountains helicopter rescue
Cans of food at food pantry.
East Tennessee organizations provide food resources for families
Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic (33) shoots against LSU center Efton Reid (15) during the second...
PREVIEW: No. 24 Tennessee vs. No. 13 LSU
Just hours after the workers crouched down in what rescuers call a life-saving fetal position,...
Will anyone be held responsible for Powell trench collapse? | Property owner speaks out
Knoxville gets first certified “Safe Bar” to protect against assault
Knoxville gets first certified “Safe Bar” to protect against assault