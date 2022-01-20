Advertisement

UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:12 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - British police say they have arrested two people in connection with a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas.

Counter Terrorism Police North West said one man was arrested Thursday in Birmingham, central England, and another in the city of Manchester. They were being held for questioning and have not yet been charged.

Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen, took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended in his death. Akram entered the United States as a tourist about two weeks earlier and spent time in Dallas-area homeless shelters before Saturday’s attack at Congregation Beth Israel, in the suburb of Colleyville.

Two British teenagers were arrested as part of the investigation on Sunday and later released without charge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachery Johnson, 36, is charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated...
Uber driver allegedly assaulted for 90 minutes by passenger
Superintendent Bob Thomas
Knox County Schools to consider virtual learning amid staff shortage
Just hours after the workers crouched down in what rescuers call a life-saving fetal position,...
Will anyone be held responsible for Powell trench collapse? | Property owner speaks out
Knoxville man sentenced to 18 months for COVID-19 relief fund fraud
Rain to snow line overnight changing to some snow showers Thursday.
Mild with a few showers today, ahead of a cold front’s rain to some snow

Latest News

A recent CNN poll found that 72% of Americans say the government is not doing enough to flight...
Biden lays out 3-part plan to battle inflation
Airlines received warnings from the Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing that many of the...
Some airlines suspend US flights over 5G uncertainty
Tracking rain to snow showers.
Rain changing to snow showers to start Thursday
Challenges at home and abroad, including COVID, inflation and the Ukraine-Russia crisis, await...
Biden marks 1 year in office, prepares for change