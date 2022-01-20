Advertisement

Winter’s coldest temps strike twice in a week

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks flurries Friday, a chilly weekend, and two more systems moving through the region.
It's a cloudy, gray view in the Smokies - and all across the map.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you liked Thursday, you’ll love Friday! That means more gray skies, more flurries, and more cold. Sunshine is back by the weekend. We’re watching Tuesday for a potential rain-to-snow maker. That’s the case again by next Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Well, it could be colder! Historically, this is the coldest week of the year. Back in 1985, the 20th and 21st were among Knoxville’s coldest days ever recorded. Don’t be surprised if you wake up to the teens Friday, with ‘dry’ flurries. There’s just isolated snow Friday morning, with little to no impact. We have minimal sunshine Friday and temps are nearly identical to Thursday. That means most never crack freezing. The limited wind makes it feel like the teens to middle 20s all day long.

Friday night clears out late. As winds drop, temps drop. That brings our first widespread teens of winter to the Valley. From there, Saturday’s sun helps make it feel warmer, even though we’re still way below average.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday and Monday slowly climb the ladder, from the lower 40s to the upper 40s. It’s nothing major, but that’s the only thing close to ‘typical’ for a long while. Tuesday is still a mixed bag on our long range maps. Two of three have limited higher elevation snow, with the bulk of the system - and the rain - staying just to our south. We’ll have a better idea by the early weekend.

We are certainly looking colder, yet again, behind that next system.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

