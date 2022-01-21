Advertisement

Baby born with rare genetic disorder inspires memorial contributions for research

Baby Archer would have turned three years old in June.
Family asks for donations to research group in memory of baby born with rare genetic disorder.
By Anne Brock
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A little boy who would have turned three this June is inspiring contributions toward a cure for the rare disease that has taken his life.

Grandmother Tina Fry said young Archer Coyote Fry passed away on Friday morning, after a hard fight that began at birth. Archer was diagnosed with a form of peroxisomal disorder that attacked his major organs and endured treatments to maintain their functions. A doctor at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital diagnosed him shortly after birth.

The family is asking that memorial donations be made to help further a cure via the Global Foundation for Peroxisomal Disorders. During an interview with WVLT in September 2019, his grandmother said of the ongoing research, “It may not come in time to help Archer. But I would love to see it save other babies.”

Loved ones spent countless hours cuddling Archer and showering him with attention, giving him as many childhood experiences as possible. Today, Tina Fry said, “he fought as long and hard as he could. Archer taught us the true meaning of love and happiness.”

The family is still making plans for a celebration of life.

