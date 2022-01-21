Advertisement

Career Milestone for Roane State’s Harnish

Women’s basketball coach David Harnish picks up 800th win
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Well call him Mr.800. Congratulations to Roane State women’s basketball coach David Harnish, who picked up his 800th win this week.

Harnish is one of as handful of coaches in Women’s National Junior College Basketball who’ve achieved this milestone.

Coach Harnish is the seventh-winningest and fourth-winningest active coach in women’s junior college history. Way to go coach and Go Lady Raiders!

