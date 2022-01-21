Clouds east, frigid west, as the active storm track continues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds linger through this evening as a few isolated flurries move through and then out of the area. Another frigid night is in the forecast with patchy black ice possible on the roads. We begin a slow warming trend this weekend ahead of yet another rain-to-snow event early next week.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunshine returns in full force for the latter half of the weekend as temperatures finally climb out of the 30s. Sunday, though not exactly warm, will feel much warmer than recently with a high of 42. Temperatures tumble back below freezing overnight with a low of 25.

Monday is the “pick of the week” and will be the warmest in the 8 day forecast. Temperatures will be mild with highs topping out just shy of 50. Increasing clouds late in the day will keep our overnight lows slightly above freezing.

Our next front moves in on Tuesday as we start the day with rain showers. We’ll climb briefly to a high in the mid-40s before temperatures begin dropping once again in the afternoon.

Plummeting temperatures will allow a change-over from rain to snow showers first for the Plateau and Smokies, and then for the Valley later that night.

Temperatures for the remainder of the work week remain chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s while overnight lows dip into the 20s.

We’re tracking another front with the potential for winter weather at the end of the First Alert 8 Day Planner. We’ll be watching it in the upcoming days and keep you updated as we move through the week.

