Damaged, Not Destroyed: How popular tiny home business bounces back from snowstorm

Emergency crews in the area warn there are still some icy back roads near the Smokies.
Snow storm destroys popular tiny home business' project in Cocke County.
Snow storm destroys popular tiny home business' project in Cocke County.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While many East Tennesseans said goodbye to the snow for now, it has caused issues in parts of the area.

On Monday, Randy Jones returned to a mess of a structure after spending months preparing for a new 15,600 square foot assembly line that was under construction. A bitter snow storm brought the lumber to the ground.

“What are we going to do? I have set a date, February 21st for our Incred-I-box boxes and get them built. We sold about 60. We want to get this going. We promised people. We have to get it going,” Randy Jones, owner, said.

His mom and pop business, ‘Incredible Tiny Homes,’ gives people from across the world a chance to own an affordable home near the mountains.

“The stories of them finding us, getting there, so many people were lead by God. They need this housing,” Amanda Hayes, co-owner, said.

With their reach to hundreds of thousands of social media followers, the demand continues to grow.

Instead of giving up, Jones and his crew got back to work the same day. On his mind: ‘how the structure couldn’t stand the rain and snow.’

“We set the trusses with bolt lock crane. We had it diagonally braced. We had everything done. It was done,” said Jones. “Whatever hits you...you got to go on.”

Jones said he didn’t have insurance on the property and is now faced with sky-rocketing lumber prices.

