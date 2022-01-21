Few flurries on a frigid Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold clouds linger Friday, keeping temperatures at and below freezing area-wide. This weekend comes with a big improvement in views, and gradually is more comfortable.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with a few flurries flying around. We’re starting the day around 22 degrees, but it feels like the teens in the Valley. That’s mid to upper teens in the higher elevations, and single digit wind chills.

We’re stuck under the clouds today, and seeing some flurries fly at times. We’re only topping out around 30 degrees, with a Northeasterly breeze 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight becomes partly cloudy, and the wind backs off a bit. This allows for some frost to spread out, with a low of 19 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday starts out really cold, but it’s a mostly sunny day with occasional extra clouds. We warm to around 39 degrees, which is still 10 degrees below average.

Sunday recovers from a morning in the mid 20s, to a high of 42 degrees. It’s also a mostly sunny day, but occasionally partly cloudy views.

Monday jumps to a seasonable high of 48 degrees, with more clouds at times, but still the most comfortable in this stretch.

We’ve increased the coverage for Tuesday’s rain to snow to 60%, which looks like mostly rain and spotty higher elevation snow during the day, then scattered snow showers in the evening. We’ll see a few snow showers Tuesday night become spotty by Wednesday morning.

Another system ends your First Alert 8-Day Planner with scattered rain to snow arriving again Friday.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

