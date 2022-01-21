Advertisement

Great Smoky Mountains National Park saw 14.1M visits in ‘21

The park reported seeing its highest visitation in the summer and fall
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Great Smoky Mountains National Park(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park saw 14.1 million visits in 2021, topping the record from 2019 by 1.5 million. Officials say the park also set eight monthly visitation records during winter and spring months last year.

Acting Superintendent Alan Sumeriski says park visitation has increased by 57% over the last decade. The park saw an increase of 40% in frontcountry camping last year, while backcountry camping increased 20%.

The park reported seeing its highest visitation in the summer and fall, peaking in July and October. However, visitation is increasing in the winter and spring at the park that straddles the Tennessee and North Carolina state line.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In 2021, the most stolen guns have been reported in southeast Jefferson County, according to...
Man wounded in shooting, police looking for suspects
The truck is a 1999-2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 extended cab with the rear bumper missing...
Knoxville police identify vehicle involved in catalytic converter theft
Zachery Johnson, 36, is charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated...
Uber driver allegedly assaulted for 90 minutes by passenger
Superintendent Bob Thomas
Knox County Schools to consider virtual learning amid staff shortage
Cold wind, clouds, and flurries linger
Spotty snow showers with a lingering chill

Latest News

Ober Gatlinburg opens
Winter weather helping snow production at Ober Gatlinburg
Frigid, flurries Friday
Few flurries on a frigid Friday
catch up quick
Catch up Quick
Can cannabis prevent COVID-19?