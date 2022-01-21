Knoxville cidery trains employees to spot dangers to protect customers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - BarrelHouse by Gypsy Circus became Knoxville’s first bar to undergo training to obtain SafeBar certification from the McNabb Center and other community organizations.

The cidery located in North Knoxville shut down on Jan. 9, to undergo training that was free to the business and lasted just about two hours.

”We want more bars and restaurants to maybe follow in our footsteps,” said Beverly Hensley co-manager of BarrelHouse by Gypsy Circus.

The training locally is through the McNabb Center and the Knox County Health Department, teaming up with the Sexual Assault Center of Middle Tennessee.

”Go to these bars where these things might be happening, or starting and teaching them tools to intervene before they possibly get to us,” said Brittany Thompson, the services coordinator with the McNabb Center.

The training helps bar workers spot, understand, and intervene in possibly dangerous situations made even more dangerous by alcohol and liquor.

”Feeling uncomfortable they’re looking around they’re looking for help, they’re so intoxicated they can’t hold themselves up or they get up and go to the bathroom and the person they’re with slips something in their drink,” said Thompson.

BarrelHouse by Gypsy Circus wanted to be the first to set their employees up with a chance to make a difference and help customers feel safe.

”We want a place where people feel comfortable coming to and just a place where people are aware of their surroundings,” said Hensley.

The McNabb Center along with KCHD plans this training with at least 80% of the bars staff, with a plan to return in one year and see how the training worked, train new workers, and brainstorm other ideas to move the work forward.

The group is also teaming up with the University of Tennessee’s Title IX department to train bars in the strip and other establishments that UT students frequent.

Bar owners interested in seeking SafeBar training can contact Brittany Thompson directly at (865) 522-7273.

