Advertisement

Man wins $930,000 on $2 scratcher

Powerball and Mega Millions lottery and Florida Lotto jackpots are displayed at a retailer,...
Powerball and Mega Millions lottery and Florida Lotto jackpots are displayed at a retailer, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in North Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Florida man won the top prize on a $2 scratcher he bought at a gas station.

The Florida Lottery announced Jan. 19 that Emad Aljaber, 42, of Jacksonville, won the grand prize from the “$1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE” scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $930,000.

The lottery said Aljaber purchased the winning ticket for $2 at a Quickway convenience store in Jacksonville.

The Quickway that sold the ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission from the lottery.

The odds of winning the grand prize for the game are 1 in more than 4.8 million. In total, eight grand prizes will be given out. Aljaber’s win marks the fourth, leaving four grand prize tickets up for grabs.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachery Johnson, 36, is charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated...
Uber driver allegedly assaulted for 90 minutes by passenger
Superintendent Bob Thomas
Knox County Schools to consider virtual learning amid staff shortage
Just hours after the workers crouched down in what rescuers call a life-saving fetal position,...
Will anyone be held responsible for Powell trench collapse? | Property owner speaks out
The truck is a 1999-2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 extended cab with the rear bumper missing...
Knoxville police identify vehicle involved in catalytic converter theft
Knoxville man sentenced to 18 months for COVID-19 relief fund fraud

Latest News

Responders managed to help a stranded hiker in the Great Smoky Mountains.
Tennessee National Guard assists in Great Smoky Mountains helicopter rescue
President Joe Biden listens to a question during a news conference in the East Room of the...
Biden approval hits new low at one-year mark
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Jury selected for federal trial over George Floyd’s killing
FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Adele announces Las Vegas shows postponed due to pandemic-related issues