Sullivan County deputy seriously injured in shooting

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputy is in the hospital with serious injuries following an officer-involved shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m., SCSO deputies spotted Alan Coulter, 54, who had active arrest warrants, driving along Hickory Tree Road in Sullivan County, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The deputies reportedly attempted a traffic stop, but Coulter drove away before locking himself inside an outbuilding in the 400 block of Riley Hollow Road.

As officers approached, Coulter fired a shot through the door, hitting one of the deputies, the release said. Over the course of hours, deputies, assisted by the Bristol, Virginia SWAT Team, attempted to negotiate with Coulter, who fired more shots at responders, according to the TBI.

Coulter was taken into custody just before 9:30 a.m. He was not injured in the incident.

The shooting is being investigated by the TBI.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.