Advertisement

Sullivan County deputy seriously injured in shooting

A Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputy is in the hospital with serious injuries following an officer-involved shooting that happened early Friday morning.
Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputy is in the hospital with serious injuries following an officer-involved shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m., SCSO deputies spotted Alan Coulter, 54, who had active arrest warrants, driving along Hickory Tree Road in Sullivan County, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The deputies reportedly attempted a traffic stop, but Coulter drove away before locking himself inside an outbuilding in the 400 block of Riley Hollow Road.

As officers approached, Coulter fired a shot through the door, hitting one of the deputies, the release said. Over the course of hours, deputies, assisted by the Bristol, Virginia SWAT Team, attempted to negotiate with Coulter, who fired more shots at responders, according to the TBI.

Coulter was taken into custody just before 9:30 a.m. He was not injured in the incident.

The shooting is being investigated by the TBI.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In 2021, the most stolen guns have been reported in southeast Jefferson County, according to...
Man wounded in shooting, police looking for suspects
Officials with the postal service said local management has been made aware and is taking steps...
Mail delays cause flock to Maryville postal hub
Zachery Johnson, 36, is charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated...
Uber driver allegedly assaulted for 90 minutes by passenger
The truck is a 1999-2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 extended cab with the rear bumper missing...
Knoxville police identify vehicle involved in catalytic converter theft
Superintendent Bob Thomas
Knox County Schools to consider virtual learning amid staff shortage

Latest News

TDOT planning statewide pothole repairs
Knoxville gets first certified “Safe Bar” to protect against assault
Knoxville gets first certified “Safe Bar” to protect against assault
Officials identify truck involved in $10K Austin-East vandalism
Officials identify truck involved in $10K Austin-East vandalism
Roane State women's basketball coach
Career Milestone for Roane State’s Harnish