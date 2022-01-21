Advertisement

TDOT planning statewide pothole repairs

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is planning statewide pothole repairs following back-to-back winter storms that have damaged highways and interstates across Tennessee.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Crews will be patching potholes as weather allows over the next few weeks, a release from TDOT officials said. As of now, crews are planning to make temporary repairs then install more permanent patches in the spring and summer.

“Full-scale paving may be necessary to repair more severe locations fully. Dedicated crews will be assigned to interstates, while smaller groups will focus on state routes,” the release said.

Officials also warned that weather conditions can affect repair schedules and asked motorists to be aware of working crews. Those who would like to request pothole maintenance can do so here.

