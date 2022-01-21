Officials identify truck involved in $10K Austin-East vandalism

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department were looking for a silver truck belonging to someone that vandalized the Austin-East Magnet High School baseball field, a report from East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers said. The truck and its owner has been identified.

The truck is a Chevy with an extended cab and pink and white tag, according to the report.

“This vehicle was caught on surveillance video causing significant damage to the baseball field at Austin-East High School,” the report said. “The cost to repair the damage to the field is estimated to cost up to $10,000.”

Those with information should call 865-215-7165.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.