Officials identify truck involved in $10K Austin-East vandalism

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department were looking for a silver truck belonging to someone that vandalized the Austin-East Magnet High School baseball field, a report from East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers said. The truck and its owner has been identified.

The truck is a Chevy with an extended cab and pink and white tag, according to the report.

“This vehicle was caught on surveillance video causing significant damage to the baseball field at Austin-East High School,” the report said. “The cost to repair the damage to the field is estimated to cost up to $10,000.”

Those with information should call 865-215-7165.

