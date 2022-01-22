Advertisement

Body found in rubble of house fire, KPD and KFD investigating

Firefighters with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire in East Knoxville Friday night, according to KFD officials.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a small residential fire in the 2400 block of Wilson Avenue on Friday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Fire Department.

“After extinguishing the fire, responding firefighters located a body inside of the home as well as possible evidence that the fire was intentionally set,” said Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. “Due to the suspicious nature of the death, Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene, and will be jointly investigating the death alongside KFD arson investigators.”

The victim was not identified as of Saturday morning, according to Erland.

This is a developing story.

