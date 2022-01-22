Advertisement

Charges brought against man accused of shooting Sullivan County deputy

A Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputy is in the hospital with serious injuries following an officer-involved shooting that happened early Friday morning.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputy is in the hospital with serious injuries following an officer-involved shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m., SCSO deputies spotted Alan Coulter, 54, who had active arrest warrants, driving along Hickory Tree Road in Sullivan County, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The deputies reportedly attempted a traffic stop, but Coulter drove away before locking himself inside an outbuilding in the 400 block of Riley Hollow Road.

As officers approached, Coulter fired a shot through the door, hitting one of the deputies, the release said. Over the course of hours, deputies, assisted by the Bristol, Virginia SWAT Team, attempted to negotiate with Coulter, who fired more shots at responders, according to the TBI.

Coulter was taken into custody just before 9:30 a.m. He was not injured in the incident.

By Friday night, TBI agents obtained warrants for his arrest. He was charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, one count of reckless endangerment, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of use of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to officials with the TBI.

The shooting is being investigated by the TBI.

