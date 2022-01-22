Chilly weekend but some sunshine returns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have more breaks in the clouds for the weekend, which at least helps us out of the freeze. Temperatures gradually increase the next few days, ahead of the next cold front’s rain showers to some snow showers.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly to partly cloudy, with a gradually decreasing wind. This allows for some frost to develop, with a low of 21 degrees.

Saturday starts out really cold, but it’s a mostly sunny day with occasional extra clouds. We warm to around 39 degrees, which is still 10 degrees below average.

Sunday recovers from a morning in the mid 20s, to a high of 42 degrees. It’s also a mostly sunny afternoon, but occasionally partly cloudy views. Some extra clouds dip into our Sunday evening, bringing spotty snow showers, especially in Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday jumps to a seasonable high of 48 degrees, with more clouds at times, but still the most comfortable in this stretch.

Tuesday is a cloudy day, with scattered showers moving in, and changing to some snow showers in the evening. We’ll see a few snow showers Tuesday night become spotty by Wednesday morning. Taking us from a high of 44 Tuesday, to upper 30s Wednesday.

Another system of rain to snow moves in to end the week.

