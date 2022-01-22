Family announces celebration of life for baby who inspired East Tennesseans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A little boy who would have turned three this June, inspired contributions toward a cure for the rare disease that took his life.

His grandmother, Tina Fry, said Archer Coyote Fry passed away on Jan. 21, after a hard fight that began at birth.

Archer was diagnosed with a form of peroxisomal disorder that attacked his major organs and endured treatments to maintain their functions. A doctor at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital diagnosed him shortly after birth.

The family asked that memorial donations be made to help further a cure via the Global Foundation for Peroxisomal Disorders. During an interview with WVLT News in September 2019, his grandmother said she hoped the ongoing research could save others like Archer.

“It may not come in time to help Archer. But I would love to see it save other babies,” she said.

Loved ones spent countless hours with Archer and showered him with attention, giving him as many childhood experiences as possible.

“He fought as long and hard as he could. Archer taught us the true meaning of love and happiness,” Fry said.

His celebration of life is set for Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. at 1540 Cove Lane in Oliver Springs.

