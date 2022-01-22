Advertisement

Jellico’s only hospital set to reopen in 2022

Mayor Osborne said the city is still working to finalize deals on getting new flooring in the building as well as more equipment.
No patient has been seen at hospital since November 2020.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In March, the Jellico Medical Center closed it’s doors, but patients hadn’t been seen since November of 2020.

After more than a year of not having a hospital in the city, Mayor Dwight Osborne said they’re planning on opening the newly named Jellico Regional Hospital sometime between mid-April to mid-May.

Resident’s like Jesse Bolton reacted to the news saying, “I’m so relieved when you said that in April, I so look forward to it.”

Others like former hospital employee Ben Johnson said the news felt like “the dark cloud being moved away,” as he and others turn their sights forward.

Johnson was the old hospital’s chaplain, and is now helping in the transition process. He describes the progress the new ownership, Boa Vida, has made as positive thus far.

“We got a CT scan in right now, the lab they’re working on getting it up and going. It’s taking time, patiently, but it’s going good,” said Johnson.

Although the hospital had issues financially with paying employees on time, and facility upkeep, some are optimistic with new ownership and a fresh start.

“I do feel confident. We’ll just have to see how things go, that’s what I say every day. But they have a low bar to go over but I think they can get it done,” said resident Michael Phillips.

Osborne has not released a specific date for when the hospital will open.

