Kennedy Chandler reveals new shirt through NIL partnership

By Zack Rickens
Published: Jan. 21, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee freshmen Kennedy Chandler and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield have released exclusive apparel through NIL partnerships with Alumni Hall.

Chandler spent an hour Friday afternoon signing merchandise for fans at Alumni Hall’s Turkey Creek location. His shirt’s design features his logo alongside a caricature of him wearing a chef’s hat. Chandler’s high school Spanish teacher dubbed him ‘Chef Ken’ for his abilities to “cook” on the basketball court.

The Memphis native is giving away 100 of his shirts to Tennessee students attending the LSU game from Alumni Hall’s Papermill Drive location.

Chandler and Huntley-Hatfield are the first Tennessee student-athletes to sign NIL deals with Alumni Hall.

