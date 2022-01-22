Sun and light snow showers for some Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are gradually warming up, but a cold front arrives Sunday bringing clouds spotty rain and snow for some.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Sunday recovers from a morning in the mid 20s, to a high of 42 degrees. It’s also a mostly sunny one, but occasionally partly cloudy views. Some extra clouds dip into our area Sunday evening, bringing spotty snow showers, especially in Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. We’ll continue to see a few flurries overnight, as we drop to 27 by Monday morning. We do not expect those snow showers to really stick. Might get a light dusting in Southerneastern Kentucky.

Future snowfall potential for Sunday night (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday jumps to a seasonable high of 48 degrees, with more clouds at times, but still the most comfortable in this stretch.

Tuesday is a cloudy day, with scattered showers moving in, and changing to some snow showers in the evening. We’ll see a few snow showers Tuesday night become spotty by Wednesday morning. Taking us from a high of 46 Tuesday to upper 30s Wednesday.

Another system of rain to snow moves in to end the week which could cool us down again as we head into the weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.