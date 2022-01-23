3 wounded in shooting outside Waffle House in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) — Three people were wounded in a shooting outside a Waffle House early Sunday in Clarksville, located in northwest Tennessee, according to authorities.

Police went to a Waffle House at about 3 a.m. after receiving calls about the shooting, Clarksville spokesman Scott Beaubien said in a statement.

One person was shot twice and taken to a Nashville hospital in critical condition, the statement said. Two other people drove themselves or were dropped off at local hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, Beaubien said.

Shots were fired outside the restaurant and the people who were wounded were in the parking lot, the statement said. Several people were hit by shards of glass, Beaubien said.

Clarksville Waffle House Shooting Scene (WSMV)

According to WVLT sister station WSMV, several witnesses have been interviewed; however, no arrests have been made. Those with information are asked to call Clarksville Police Detective Michael Luebke at 931-648-0656, ext. 5645.

Information can also be reported to the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931-645-8477 or online. Tipsters can stay anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

The investigation is ongoing.

