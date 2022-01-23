Arrangements set for Tennessee Highway Patrol sergeant’s funeral service

NEW TAZWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of its beloved sergeants who died Thursday.

Sgt. Randall Massengill was a part of THP’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT). He reportedly died on Jan. 20 due to an off-duty medical episode that briefly resulted in a hospital stay. Law enforcement officials said he was a trooper respected by all and served his state with dignity.

“He helped countless families find the justice they deserved due to his tireless efforts reconstructing numerous crashes,” THP tweeted. “Please keep his family and work-family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The visitation will be on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. and the funeral is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. Both will be at the Midway Baptist Church in New Tazwell, according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Those willing to pay tribute to the fallen sergeant can purchase a tree in his memory.

Arrangements for Sgt. Massengill:

•Visitation: Tuesday 1/25, 6-8pm

•Funeral: Wednesday 1/26 at 11am

Both will be held at Midway Baptist Church in New Tazwell



