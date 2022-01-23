Advertisement

Arrangements set for Tennessee Highway Patrol sergeant’s funeral service

Sgt. Randall Massengill was a part of THP’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TAZWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of its beloved sergeants who died Thursday.

Sgt. Randall Massengill was a part of THP’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT). He reportedly died on Jan. 20 due to an off-duty medical episode that briefly resulted in a hospital stay. Law enforcement officials said he was a trooper respected by all and served his state with dignity.

“He helped countless families find the justice they deserved due to his tireless efforts reconstructing numerous crashes,” THP tweeted. “Please keep his family and work-family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The visitation will be on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. and the funeral is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. Both will be at the Midway Baptist Church in New Tazwell, according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Those willing to pay tribute to the fallen sergeant can purchase a tree in his memory.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents show the man was screaming in pain and the hospital refused to provide an...
Deaf Knoxville man sues Parkwest, Covenant Health for refusing to provide an interpreter
One person was sent to the hospital following a house fire in Hardin Valley on Sunday afternoon.
One sent to hospital following residential fire in Hardin Valley
Allen, of Venice, Florida, also must serve three years probation.
Tennessee clinic owner sentenced to 14 years in opioid case
Rep. Bud Hulsey (R - Kingsport)
Tenn. legislator files to ‘reprimand’ AP over article highlighting evidence of military racism

Latest News

Deaf Knoxville man sues Parkwest, Covenant Health for refusing to provide an interpreter
Deaf Knoxville man sues Parkwest, Covenant Health for refusing to provide an interpreter
East Tennessee veterans hike to raise awareness for veteran suicide
East Tennessee veterans hike to raise awareness for veteran suicide
Savanna Puckett missed her assigned shift for roll call, A deputy went to her house to check on...
Robertson Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot, home engulfed in flames officials say
Savanna Puckett missed her assigned shift for roll call, A deputy went to her house to check on...
Robertson Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot, home engulfed in flames officials say
One person was sent to the hospital following a house fire in Hardin Valley on Sunday afternoon.
One sent to hospital following residential fire in Hardin Valley