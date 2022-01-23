‘I will bring every single gun loaded and ready’ | Va. woman charged for threatening school board

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - A 42-year-old woman from Virginia was charged after threatening school officials during a school board meeting while discussing a mask mandate.

Amelia Ruffiner King of Page County made threatening statements to officials while discussing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order that makes masks optional for students, according to the Lurray Police Department.

“No mask mandates. My child, my children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on. Alright? That’s not happening. And I will bring every single gun loaded and ready,” King could be heard saying in the video.

After the school board cut her off, she responded with, “I’ll see you all Monday.”

School officials said King later apologized to the school board; however, law enforcement increased its presence at schools within the county on Friday, according to WVLT sister station WHSV.

The Page County Superintendent, Dr. Antonia Fox, said that her threats were unacceptable.

“Not only comments such as these go against everything we wish to model for our students, they go against the very nature of how as a community should interact with each other,” Dr. Fox said. “Violence and threats are never acceptable and appropriate.”

The school board also made a statement about the incident, saying they were saddened at the event and were working to repair any damage it may have done.

“As a division, we are saddened that this event has occurred for our school division and our community,” the statement read. “There was a sense of shock when the statement was made during the meeting. We continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to ensure a smooth and safe school experience for students and staff on Monday, and we are grateful for their continued support. We are working to repair the damage that has been done to our division and our community.”

“We ask that we center our focus on working together, being civil to one another regardless of our position on various issues, supporting our teachers and staff as they navigate the constant changes associated with COVID, and helping our students stay focused on their learning.”

Gov. Youngkin’s office told WHSV that he does not condone violence or threats of any kind.

There will be an increased police presence at surrounding schools in the area on Monday, according to police.

According to police, the magistrate released King on a $5,000.00 unsecured bond.

