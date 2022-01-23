Investigators still seeking information in 2017 Knoxville murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are still searching for tips in a murder that occurred over four years ago.

On May 19, 2017, KPD responded to a shooting at 1100 Chickamauga Avenue where they found a woman with a gunshot wound lying unconscious in the street. The woman, identified as 28-year-old Shanna Harmon, was transported to The University of Tennessee Medical Center for life-threatening injuries and died just hours later.

“At the young age of 28, Shanna passed away, leaving behind grieving parents and sister who are still searching for answers and a resolution in their daughter’s murder,” police officials said.

Those with information on the murder of the woman can contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online or on the P3Tips app. Tipsters may remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

On May 19, 2017 a verbal argument turns into murder. https://t.co/8GeWMM3twl pic.twitter.com/FpSdFihUqW — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) January 23, 2022

