One sent to hospital following residential fire in Hardin Valley

HARDIN VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was transported to the hospital after a residential fire on Sergeant Lane in Hardin Valley on Sunday afternoon, according to officials with the Karns Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, heavy flames and smoke were seen throughout the house, according to Karns Fire Department Spokesperson Daron J. Long.

“The fire has now been extinguished; however crews remain on the scene,” said Long. “One occupant was transported to the hospital due to complications from the fire.”

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.