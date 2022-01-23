PREVIEW: No. 5 Lady Vols vs. No. 13 Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 5 Tennessee (17-1/6-0) and No. 13 Georgia (15-3/4-2) meet on Sunday at 2:02 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens for UGA’s We Back Pat game.

The Lady Vols and Bulldogs will face off for the 72nd time in a series that dates back to 1969, with last year’s two games being decided by a combined total of three points.

This will mark UT’s highest ranking entering this series match-up since coming in at No. 5 and defeating an unranked Georgia squad, 75-41, in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament in Little Rock, Ark., on March 6, 2015.

The Lady Vols carry several streaks into Sunday, having won eight straight games this season and eight consecutive SEC contests in a string that began last season on Feb. 25 at Missouri. It’s the longest league winning spree since UT won 17 in a row spanning the 2013-14 and 2014-15 campaigns. UT also enters with a six-game road win streak that originated at Missouri a year ago, marking the longest such spree of the Harper era.

Tennessee was idle Thursday night, but it stayed unbeaten in SEC play last Sunday by handling No. 19/20 Kentucky, 84-58, in UT’s We Back Pat game at Thompson-Boling Arena. it marked the 15th time in 18 games that Tennessee held its opponent to 60 points or fewer and the 17th time in 18 contests UT has out-rebounded its foe, including double-digit margins in 15 of those.

Georgia, meanwhile, comes off a 66-63 road win at Mississippi State on Thursday evening. The Bulldogs from Athens amassed a 27-point lead by the second quarter but had to withstand a furious MSU rally to walk away victoriously. UGA was won its last three games after opening league play at 1-2 with a 73-69 victory at Florida, sandwiched by losses to LSU (68-62) and at Kentucky (84-76).

