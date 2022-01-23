Sunny and seasonable Monday ahead of our next cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll see more sunshine Monday and mild temperatures ahead of our next cold front arriving on Tuesday bringing clouds, flurries, and another cool down.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Some high clouds stick around overnight with temperatures dropping to 26 degrees by Monday morning. We could see some patchy fog, especially along the Plateau Monday morning.

We’ll get a reasonable high of 48 degrees Monday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Some high clouds do push in a little bit later in the afternoon and evening hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday features a few more clouds as our next cold front arrives. This one is weak in terms of moisture but brings us a big cool down by Wednesday. We could see a few light snow showers and flurries Tuesday morning turning to spotty showers for some. The best chance for those light snow showers is along the KY/TN line and up towards parts of southeastern Kentucky. A few flurries could fly along those mountain tops as well. We’ll go from a high of 44 Tuesday to 37 by Wednesday.

Thursday starts out with temperatures in the teens but warms up to the mid-40s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Our bigger cold front arrives Friday bringing us a better chance for rain to snow. Highs drop back into the 30s Friday and Saturday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.