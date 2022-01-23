Tennessee Highway Patrol mourns loss of respected sergeant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of its beloved sergeants who died Thursday.

Sgt. Randall Massengill was a part of THP’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT). He reportedly died on Jan. 20 due to an off-duty medical episode that briefly resulted in a hospital stay. Law enforcement officials said he was a trooper respected by all and served his state with dignity.

“He helped countless families find the justice they deserved due to his tireless efforts reconstructing numerous crashes,” THP tweeted. “Please keep his family and work-family in your thoughts and prayers.”

