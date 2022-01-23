Advertisement

Vescovi leads No. 24 Tennessee over No. 13 LSU 64-50

After leading by five at halftime, the Vols started the second half with an 8-2 spurt.
Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic (33) dunks the ball over LSU forward Tari Eason (13) during the...
Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic (33) dunks the ball over LSU forward Tari Eason (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 16 points and No. 24 Tennessee beat No. 13 LSU 64-50, avenging a 12-point loss two weeks ago. Tennessee opened with a 14-0 run spanning more than six minutes.

After leading by five at halftime, the Vols started the second half with an 8-2 spurt. Vescovi hit 4 of 7 3-pointers in the first half and finished 5 of 11. The guard also had six rebounds.

Uros Plavsic was physical inside with 12 points and six rebounds. LSU lost its third straight game. Tari Eason had 16 points, Brandon Murray scored 15 and Eric Gaines had 10., Tenn.

