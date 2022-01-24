9 arrested in undercover human trafficking operation in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported the arrests of nine human trafficking suspects over the weekend after conducting an undercover operation in Memphis.

TBI says the two-day operation included help from its Human Trafficking Unit, the Memphis Police Department, Homeland Security Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers played decoy advertisements on a website linked to prostitution and commercial sex in Memphis, according to TBI. Now nine men are booked into the Shelby County Jail on trafficking charges.

Here’s the list of suspects arrested in the operation:

Nathan Durham (DOB: 9/15/75), Memphis: Two counts Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts, one count Possession with Intent (marijuana), three counts Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, three counts Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony; $15,000 bond

Doubse Edwards (DOB: 5/19/66), Memphis: Two counts Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts, one count Possession with Intent (cocaine), one count Felony Possession of Methamphetamine; $40,000 bond

Cortez Holloway (DOB: 1/26/90), Memphis: One count Promoting Prostitution; $5,000 bond

Lironda Knighten (DOB: 1/9/96), Marion, Ark.: Two counts Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts, one count Possession with Intent (marijuana), one count Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, one count Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, $20,000 bond

Mark Pitts (DOB: 10/11/73), Forrest City, Ark.: Two counts Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts, $10,000 bond

Thomas Riedmaier (DOB: 8/10/54), Gibsonburg, Ohio: Two counts Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts; $7,500 bond

Steven Scroggins (DOB: 11/18/84), Portland, Ark.: Two counts Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts, one count Felony Possession of Methamphetamine; $30,000 bond

Patrick Watt (DOB: 1/12/67), Memphis: One count Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts; $15,000 bond

Anthony Wolfe (DOB: 10/19/69), Horn Lake, Miss.: One count Trafficking for Commercial Sex Acts; $15,000 bond

TBI says six weapons, nine vehicles and thousands of dollars in cash to illicit drugs were seized as a result of the arrests.

Several victims of human trafficking were also offered assistance.

