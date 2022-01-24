Alzheimer’s treatment research continues as college basketball celebrates ‘We Back Pat’ week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - SEC basketball teams across the conference dedicated one of their games this week to the Pat Summitt Foundation in the ‘We Back Pat’ games. The Pat Summitt Foundation helps provide grants so people can have easier access to Alzheimer’s care.

Pat Summitt’s legacy goes far beyond her 38 years of coaching at Tennessee.

Director of Advancement for the Pat Summitt Foundation, Morgan Vance, told WVLT News about the impact Summitt had on the people around her.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity just to hear about Pat’s reach and everyone’s life she touched,” said Vance.

It even goes past the SEC and the entire college basketball community. It also reached the entire Alzheimer’s community.

“She really understood the impact the disease had on not just those who were diagnosed but their family and their caregivers,” said Vance.

In 2021, members of the foundation said it gave out $500,000 in grants for Alzheimer’s research and the foundation expects a similar number this year.

“We are reaching so many more individuals and letting more and more people out there know that we are out there,” said Vance.

Research continued since the foundation started in 2011 and more is being done to help those with Alzheimer’s, including robots.

Dr. Monica Crane started her non-profit, Genesis Neuroscience Clinic, to make care more accessible for patients.

Crane used a robot named Tammy to help her patients by reducing the growth of dementia.

“We are seeing an uptick in Alzheimer’s research, drug trials. There is a drug that has been FDA approved,” said Crane.

Even though the drug was approved, doctors said there were some concerns with its efficacy.

COVID-19 also played a factor in the Alzheimer’s community as health experts said the virus accelerates the disease.

“I have to wonder if we’re going to have a whole generation that is exposed to early-onset Alzheimer’s,” said Crane.

The Pat Summitt Foundation is doing another fundraiser for its organization by selling 100 of the Lady Vols ‘We Back Pat’ game jerseys with all of the proceeds going to the foundation.

