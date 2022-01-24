A blast from the past, Fountain City Park’s playground through the years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Fountain City Park playground has been around for decades, entertaining kids for more than half a century.

“A lot of good memories here,” said Teresa Christie, a woman who recalled playing at the Fountain City Park’s playground in the early 1960s, when the library was within walking distance.

“The park and the Fountain City Duck Pond were, were central areas for my generation,” explained Christie, “It was fun; for us it was a big playground.”

Christie had the metal slide, her kids had that plus monkey bars and her grandkids had both those play structures plus a crawl through area.

“Each piece of equipment kind of reminds me of a different generation of our family,” said Christie.

What’s on the way? A new playground for Fountain City Park. A woman told me it’s a sad day because she, her kids, and grandkids all played in this playground. With each new generation came a new addition. But now her baby great granddaughter will have something new. @wvlt pic.twitter.com/td1i1wv0RX — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) January 24, 2022

She realized an upgrade was needed.

“So I guess it was time, but it’s sad at the same time,” said Christie.

The city spent more than $530,000 on Fountain City, Skyline and Inskip Park’s playgrounds.

“Having that capability to come in and provide something new, and fun and fantastic, for this neighborhood is really a great thing for us,” said Sheryl Ely, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Knoxville.

Crews will replace the pea gravel with mulch at Fountain City and no major changes to the equipment itself.

“I can’t wait to see kids back out here playing,” said Ely.

Christie was also excited to see what changes will be made.

“I think it’s going to be good for Fountain City. Cause this is still a popular place,” said Christie.

Christie planned to bring her great granddaughter once she’s old enough to play on the playground.

Fountain City’s playground is expected to be ready in early April.

