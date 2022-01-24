Advertisement

A blast from the past, Fountain City Park’s playground through the years

“A lot of good memories here,” said Teresa Christie, a woman who recalled playing at the Fountain City Park’s playground in the early 1960s, when the library was in walking distance.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Fountain City Park playground has been around for decades, entertaining kids for more than half a century.

“A lot of good memories here,” said Teresa Christie, a woman who recalled playing at the Fountain City Park’s playground in the early 1960s, when the library was within walking distance.

“The park and the Fountain City Duck Pond were, were central areas for my generation,” explained Christie, “It was fun; for us it was a big playground.”

Christie had the metal slide, her kids had that plus monkey bars and her grandkids had both those play structures plus a crawl through area.

“Each piece of equipment kind of reminds me of a different generation of our family,” said Christie.

She realized an upgrade was needed.

“So I guess it was time, but it’s sad at the same time,” said Christie.

The city spent more than $530,000 on Fountain City, Skyline and Inskip Park’s playgrounds.

“Having that capability to come in and provide something new, and fun and fantastic, for this neighborhood is really a great thing for us,” said Sheryl Ely, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Knoxville.

Crews will replace the pea gravel with mulch at Fountain City and no major changes to the equipment itself.

“I can’t wait to see kids back out here playing,” said Ely.

Christie was also excited to see what changes will be made.

“I think it’s going to be good for Fountain City. Cause this is still a popular place,” said Christie.

Christie planned to bring her great granddaughter once she’s old enough to play on the playground.

Fountain City’s playground is expected to be ready in early April.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Randall Massengill of THP's CIRT Team
Arrangements set for Tennessee Highway Patrol sergeant’s funeral service
Savanna Puckett missed her assigned shift for roll call, A deputy went to her house to check on...
Robertson Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot, home engulfed in flames officials say
One person was sent to the hospital following a house fire in Hardin Valley on Sunday afternoon.
One sent to hospital following residential fire in Hardin Valley
Court documents show the man was screaming in pain and the hospital refused to provide an...
Deaf Knoxville man sues Parkwest, Covenant Health for refusing to provide an interpreter
Rep. Bud Hulsey (R - Kingsport)
Tenn. legislator files to ‘reprimand’ AP over article highlighting evidence of military racism

Latest News

Deaf Knoxville man sues Parkwest, Covenant Health for refusing to provide an interpreter
Deaf Knoxville man sues Parkwest, Covenant Health for refusing to provide an interpreter
East Tennessee veterans hike to raise awareness for veteran suicide
East Tennessee veterans hike to raise awareness for veteran suicide
Out with the Old Playground
Out with the Old playground
Helping Mamas Knoxville is helping ease the burden of supply chain issues
East Tenn. organization provides free infant necessities for struggling families